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53 - Le Grand Réveil ou la Fin du Truman Show
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20 views • August 26, 2020
Synthèse explicative de la guerre menée par D.J.Trump contre les élites qui tirent les ficelles du Nouvel Ordre Mondial, mise en lumière par les anomalies qui apparaissent au grand jour dans la gestion de la crise du Coronavirus.
Liens utiles :
Informations Qanon : https://qmap.pub
Synthèse sur les événements du 11/9/2001
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OCg_ev97yc
Liens utiles :
Informations Qanon : https://qmap.pub
Synthèse sur les événements du 11/9/2001
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OCg_ev97yc
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