Politicians Are Speaking Out! A Massive Awakening is Happening in Israel...
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
70 views • 23 hours ago

Posted 28September2025 JNS-TV:

Most people outside of Israel probably don’t realize what’s happening right now. In the middle of a war, with the country on edge, one unexpected name has suddenly been thrust into the spotlight: David Zini. He’s not a politician or a public figure, but a career IDF general who has just been appointed to head Israel’s most powerful security agency, the Shin Bet. In this episode, we break down who he is, why this move surprised so many, and how his sudden rise is already sparking political battles inside Israel.

Keywords
deep stateisraelwarleft winggazacommunistleftist court
