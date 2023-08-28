FORMER CHILD ACTOR BUG HALL SHARING INTEL ON PEDO RING IN HOLLYWOOD. MUST WATCH!

Meri interviews former child actor, writer-producer Bug Hall who has had a career in HOLLYWOOD for over 30 years. Hear his AMAZING story of how GOD redeemed him and now is a FARMER out east with his beautiful wife and 3 children. Come hear Bug Hall speak this SATURDAY at the HOLLYWOOD BLVD CINEMA at 1001 75TH STREET in WOODRIDGE, ILLINOIS.DOORS OPEN AT 10:30AM
PROGRAM STARTS AT 11AM
They will screen the MOVIE SOUND OF FREEDOM followed by a Q&A with BUG. Tickets are $10.00 at the door.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.