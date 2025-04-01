BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They Lied But You Still watch Them And Waste Everyone's Time! Turn That NOISE Off!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
138 views • 4 weeks ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

The internet information platform EMF-Portal of the RWTH Aachen University summarizes systematically scientific research data on the effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF) 46,510 publications and 7,012 summaries of individual scientific studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields.

https://www.emf-portal.org/en

.

All DOT GOV Sourced Links And Screen Shots!

Everything You Need To Know About 6G IoBnT nanonetworks And How Your Body Is Connected To The System In 1 Very Long Thread! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906457412305088878?t=7GgBNow7A7im4XjE3OaURQ&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1902493721880621202?t=iuhHIvw_h2Z7vPnx1LaRNg&s=19


NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium


Applications of Nanotechnology

After more than 20 years of basic nanoscience research and more than fifteen years of focused R&D under the NNI

https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906824743660986634?t=ns2QTyfdA1EwuDJdeiQ4Zg&s=19


Nanotechnology in Genetic Engineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+for+genetic+engineering&source=android&summary=1&conversation=12da4af9ea71700db6eb6d

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906823195501437281?t=r_M3rR0H7BVZRuyLj80peA&s=19


Bioengineering Human Population https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioengineering+human+population&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d004889d5f23768b2a4c24

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906843653143695692?t=-c1eBt6-U7xvD5OzgwiHMw&s=19


Bioengineering and Geoengineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioengineering+and+Geoengineering+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d9acc1d3a7b0db8d40e313

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906828054401335557?t=qDTgj0bq1gTF8wv1XV1Z2w&s=19


DARPA Cell Bioreactor https://search.brave.com/search?q=darpa+turning+the+cell+into+a+bioreactor&source=android&summary=1&conversation=0d1f2573c66e7f9d6aee6c

.

https://x.com/KristieIushkova/status/1905748519484621181?t=1SZ9tN11MPgY0YW2RoZsTA&s=19


BODY AS A NODE!


•Wireless Body Area Networks and Their Applications—A Review https://search.brave.com/search?q=%E2%80%A2Wireless+Body+Area+Networks+and+Their+Applications%E2%80%94A+Review&source=android

.

.

IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=IEEE+Standard+for+Local+and+metropolitan+area+networks+-+Part+15.6%3A+Wireless+Body+Area+Networks&source=android


trump20242030covid
