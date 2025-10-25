BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Awakening of Conscience — Liberty Ark Podcast EP06 | Awareness, Integrity & Inner Law
libertyarkpodcast
2 views • 2 days ago

In Awakening of Conscience, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela explore what happens when awareness deepens beyond belief — when conscience itself begins to awaken. Drawing from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts discuss how moral intuition, divine law, and self-awareness reshape our understanding of justice, responsibility, and freedom. What we explore: • What conscience really is — beyond religion or guilt • How truth disrupts comfort and invites integrity • The quiet voice of the inner witness • Why awareness transforms both judgment and mercy • Practical ways to strengthen conscience in daily life Key takeaway: An awakened conscience doesn’t just see injustice — it begins to live truthfully, one choice at a time. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

White Rabbit Academy (affiliate link): https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

X.com/Twitter: https://x.com/libertyarkshow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast

Substack: https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertyarkpodcast/ Attribution: Inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues. Support the show: • Like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and share • Comment below: What does “conscience” mean to you — intuition, conviction, or divine guidance? Disclaimer: This content is for educational and spiritual reflection only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or medical advice. All views are personal opinions meant to encourage awareness and understanding. Some links may be affiliate links that help support the show at no additional cost to you.

Keywords
freedomresponsibilitytruth seekersconsciencepersonal growthspiritual awakeningdivine lawspiritual podcastliberty ark podcastrebecca rodriguesjonathan rodriguesken capazeliza vereeducation podcastthe great international heistreina estelaawakening of consciencemoral awareness
