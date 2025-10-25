Awakening of Conscience — Liberty Ark Podcast EP06 | Awareness, Integrity & Inner Law

In Awakening of Conscience, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela explore what happens when awareness deepens beyond belief — when conscience itself begins to awaken. Drawing from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts discuss how moral intuition, divine law, and self-awareness reshape our understanding of justice, responsibility, and freedom. What we explore: • What conscience really is — beyond religion or guilt • How truth disrupts comfort and invites integrity • The quiet voice of the inner witness • Why awareness transforms both judgment and mercy • Practical ways to strengthen conscience in daily life Key takeaway: An awakened conscience doesn’t just see injustice — it begins to live truthfully, one choice at a time. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

