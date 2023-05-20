FALLOUT INFOWAR WASTELAND - Elite Manipulation, MRNA, and Poison Foods Galore

Trying to get out to a safe place and finally have a home, and I could REALLY use your support if any of my books, e-books, or comics might interest you; https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09LHTH557/allbooks?ingress=0&visitId=5e41b997-7961-4d4c-9397-717a563a34ea&store_ref=ap_rdr&ref_=ap_rdr





Here's another installment (finally) of Infowar Wasteland, which I call Rawofni Wasteland on the mainstream platforms. It's a pain to edit and chop them up so they'll fit on bitchute, but lemme know if you'd like to see more.





And, if you choose to support me through the purchasing of my stories, I'd just like you to know that I carry the information war into my works as well, whether I'm even trying to or not.





Doomsday by Design details an adventure following an apocalypse that happens due to corrupt elites and more, which will be noted a little more in books 2 and 3 later on.





Supernaturally is a supernatural nostalgia story that takes place in the 90s, and the evil demons turn out to be influencing the people in power, which comes into play more later in the series.





Viator is the time-travel story, and it's usually fun and lighthearted, but the post-apocalyptic faction called the Order are the government remnants who are responsible for the end of the world, and they are the villains in the story.





Heart of a Hunter has small bits of important info scattered throughout it, like explaining how broken the justice system is, or explaining how character assassination works in the media.





Hell is Hollander is a crime story that takes place in the 80s, wherein the main characters come together against a child-trafficking operation that caters to the elites.





Godkiller is another 80s story, a shorter one with a mild Stranger Things feel to it, but without the woke propaganda shoved in. It's about a sect of elites attempting to isolate and kill the God gene inside of people.





And Partner in Crime is a coming-of-age story, which depicts a young man slowly discovering his own strength and fighting for what's right, finding positive power in his resolve rather than depicting masculinity as toxic.





The information war is all around - and it's important to depict things how they are and should be, like pedophilia being bad, masculinity being good, governments being unfriendly, and wholesome values actually mattering. We need real and feeling situations in our stories and entertainment rather than bloated Hollywood pieces filled to the brim with propaganda.





I hope you'll support my efforts to see that through.