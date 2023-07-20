Create New Account
Holy Shit - These Bastards are coming after us - 21 Century Warefare never seen before - Bobby Kennedy may have been hit already - look at his damaged voice - they have weapons to do that to someone.
PatriotsCannabisCo
I hope they don't come after cannabis Jimmy.  I am such a small fry I am probably ok. But you never know   These Cabal Bastards can go long and deep.

kennedyvoicebox

