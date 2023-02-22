Let's Go Down To the River to Pray

Act of Faith! Praying for #Eastpalestine and all Effected Areas! Pouring Salt In Ohio River



2 Kings 2:19 And the men of the city said unto Elisha, Behold, I pray thee, the situation of this city is pleasant, as my lord seeth: but the water is naught, and the ground barren.

20 And he said, Bring me a new cruse, and put salt therein. And they brought it to him.

21 And he went forth unto the spring of the waters, and cast the salt in there, and said, Thus saith the Lord, I have healed these waters; there shall not be from thence any more death or barren land.

22 So the waters were healed unto this day, according to the saying of Elisha which he spake.

Current Action Salt in the Rivers

Harvest Revival Center https://www.youtube.com/@harvestrevivalcenter

On Valentine's Day we opened our doors for 24 hours of prayer and worship. We believe the Lord can bring revival to Ohio just like He is doing in Kentucky. We welcome you to come worship, pray, rest, cry out, repent, and contend for revival!

We need help with worship, and other help as we believe this will grow. Please message us if you have any questions, or need prayer!

We are located at:

1488 Johnsville Brookville

Brookville, OH 45309

LET REVIVAL COME TO OHIO!

Red Pill Academy Wednesdays @ 7:00pm Live on Rumble

Get ready for the MOST exsplosive series you've ever watched about the Last Days!

In today's episode Pastors Cory Gray, Serge Derosa, and Jason Heydinger who will help us take this deep dive into the Kingdom Jesus came to set up. We will reveal the true fulfillment of Matthew 23, 24 & 25; discover just what happened when God's judgment came upon the covenant breakers in Jerusalem in AD 70. This is a series you will want to watch over and over and share with all your family and friends! Don't miss it!

Video Music

The Tabernacle Choir Blog

A Brief History of “Down to the River to Pray”

Down to the River to Pray (2012) | The Tabernacle Choir

While it is hard to pinpoint the exact origins of the song, “Down to the River to Pray” has been referred to as a hymn, a spiritual and an Appalachian song. Some believe it was a Native

