The Trickster UFO Brent Raynes on Keel, Jung & 59 Years of High Strangeness

In this wide-ranging conversation, veteran UFO researcher Brent Raynes reflects on nearly six decades in the field of ufology, beginning in 1967 when, at age 14, he was inspired by Frank Edwards’ writings and the wave of UFO sightings sweeping North America. Long before the internet, Raynes immersed himself in case investigations, corresponded with researchers by mail, and eventually began exchanging letters with legendary author John Keel, whose ideas would profoundly shape his thinking.





His online magazine, Alternate Pereceptions is at: https://apmagazine.info





Raynes describes how early ufology was more open to psychological, symbolic, and paranormal interpretations than many assume. Influenced by Keel and by the work of Carl Jung, he came to see the UFO phenomenon as potentially multidimensional — involving consciousness, archetypes, synchronicity, and what Keel termed “ultraterrestrials,” rather than simply extraterrestrial spacecraft.





Throughout the interview, Raynes recounts remarkable case studies: witnesses who see craft others cannot perceive; luminous orbs that appear to interact intelligently; hypnotic regression sessions allegedly interrupted by unseen forces; and experiences that blur the line between physical abduction and out-of-body states. He notes that telepathic communication, altered states of consciousness, and psychic aftereffects frequently accompany close encounters.

Raynes also discusses the influence of Native American traditions and shamanic symbolism in understanding anomalous experiences. He describes synchronicities involving eagle imagery, spirit encounters, and shared dreams — events he interprets not as proof of any single theory, but as evidence that the phenomenon may operate through both psychological and physical dimensions simultaneously.





The conversation explores how the field has evolved. In Raynes’ view, the 1960s and 70s saw serious discussion of consciousness and parapsychology within UFO research, but later decades often returned to a narrower “nuts and bolts” approach. Today, however, he sees a renewed openness to consciousness studies, quantum interpretations, and the integration of paranormal data — themes also explored by researchers such as Jacques Vallée.

Raynes also shares insights from his long-running online magazine Alternate Perceptions, which publishes interviews and research bridging UFO sightings, parapsychology, Native American traditions, and anomalous physics. After nearly 60 years in the field, he maintains a humble perspective: he does not claim to have definitive answers, but believes the mystery is far more complex than simple extraterrestrial visitation.





Ultimately, this interview presents the reflections of a seasoned investigator who has witnessed the field’s shifts firsthand. For Raynes, the enduring lesson is that the UFO phenomenon cannot be separated from human consciousness. Whether physical, psychic, symbolic, or some unknown combination, it continues to challenge conventional reality — and may be as much about transformation as transportation.





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