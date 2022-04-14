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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 20:00, April 13, 2022 - Seaport Azov Nazi Held Hostages including foreigners, have been released. Azov Blockaded - English & Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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400 views • April 14, 2022
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

❗️A commercial seaport in Mariupol city has been completely liberated from Nazi Azov fighters.

▫️All hostages held by the Nazis on the ships in the port,

▫️The remnants of the Ukrainian and Azov Nazi units in the city have been blockaded and deprived of the opportunity to break out of their encirclement.

💥During the day, high-precision weapons destroyed 36 enemy assets. Among them: 2 repair bases and 2 missile-artillery weapon depots of the 57th and 24th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Troops in Vrubovka and Berestovoe; 5 strong points of units of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade in Popasnaya and Barvenkovo; 1 command post of the 15th Separate Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard in Cherkasskoe.

💥The HQ and fuel storage facility of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade near Gulyai Pole have also been destroyed.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation hit 10 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 1 command post, 3 missile and artillery weapons depots, and 6 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.

📊In total, 130 aircraft and 103 helicopters, 244 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 447 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,173 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 243 multiple launch rocket systems, 937 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,082 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.

▫️We see attempts of sabotage and strikes by Ukrainian forces against facilities on Russian Federation territory.

❗️If such cases continue, the Russian Armed Forces will strike at decision-making centres, including in Kiev, from which the Russian army has so far refrained.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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