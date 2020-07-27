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04052013 Joe Biden task before us is to create a New World Order
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141 views • July 27, 2020
04052013 Vice Pres Joe Biden The affirmative task before us is to create a New World Order
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-VOd7NlKPw
SignsofThyComing Apr 7, 2013
Vice Pres Joe Biden : The affirmative task before us is to create a New World Order (Apr 06, 2013)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-VOd7NlKPw
SignsofThyComing Apr 7, 2013
Vice Pres Joe Biden : The affirmative task before us is to create a New World Order (Apr 06, 2013)
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