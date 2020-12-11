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This is 100% the TRUTH about the COVID 19 scam I told you this vaccine would give you HIV.
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150 views • December 11, 2020
Now you can not deny a word of this video, Australia has scraped their bio weapon COVID 19 vaccine because they have already confirmed HIV cases from new vaccine. Virus not from China although China had it But it is a French Institute Pasteur patented virus but the US bought from France to study. If you take this vaccine you will die . PERIOD I'm tired of trying to save your stupid miserable asses. take the fucking vaccine you morons!
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