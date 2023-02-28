Test Before Going Home After OH Train Disaster, Says Safety Expert

If he lived in the affected area of Ohio around the train derailment and the toxic vinyl chloride spill, leading safety expert Jim Poesl would be doing testing rather than just trusting the government before going home, he explained in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the Heartland Institute's climate conference in Orlando. It is hard to know whether it is safe or not based on current data, said the host of Safety FM and Safety Wars who has managed multiple disaster clean-ups. There were no good options to deal with the crisis, he explained. Local governments are in charge of disasters such as this and the federal government is merely to play an advisory role under current law. But the railway company is liable and should probably try to buy up all the affected properties, he added.





