ERUV, THE REAL 'WIRE' ₪ [IT'S THE RIFF RAFF!]

It's called an "eruv", not "erev rav". (erev rav is something entirely different) There's one in my neighborhood. No one seems to know or care what it is, but I know.
Right! 'Erev rav' refers to a colloquialism that was used for jews in times past: "There goes the riff raff!", hence the title - thanks!
Thumbnail: http://www.businessinsider.com/jewish-eruv-wire-hidden-in-manhattan-religious-carrying-sabbath-2015-10
Unbeknown to most, there are transparent wires that wrap around over 200 cities in North America — including Manhattan — to mark a religious boundary.
And every week, there is a "secret operation" to check and repair the wire in time for the weekend. We tagged along to see what it's all about.
From Google: What does Riff Raff mean in slang?
1. : a class of people who are looked down upon : rabble. 2. : rubbish. riffraff adjective.
