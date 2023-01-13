Student dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy - Jordan Brister - Las Vegas USA 💉💉💉

A high school senior has died after experiencing a cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy in Spring Valley, according to a Facebook post from the school.





"The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan's family, friends and acquaintances," the post reads.





A GoFundMe made in memory of the student — identified as Jordan Tyler Brister — says he reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest "with no explanation why."





This death comes after another high school student — 16-year-old Ashari Hughes — also collapsed and died during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School.





The page also says that Brister was a senior and planned on joining the military after graduating high school.





https://www.ktnv.com/news/student-dies-after-suffering-cardiac-arrest-at-amplus-academy





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner



