PATHETIC UNDER-VACCINATED UK GOVERNMENT STUDY IS DAMNING (SHARE)
High Hopes
Remarque88


Jan 21, 2024


YOU CAN FOOL "SOME OF THE PEOPLE" NONE OF THE TIME

UK Governments combined Lancet published study:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)02467-4/fulltext

Expose' UK articles:

1 - https://expose-news.com/2023/03/21/1-in-73-covid-vaccinated-died-by-june-22/

2 - https://expose-news.com/2023/02/28/uk-gov-confirms-triple-vaccinated-account-92perrcent-covid-deaths-2022/

Our World In Data (graph) - https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?time=2021-05-09..2023-12-24&country=~GBR

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KUK5iorXryG3

vaccineukgenocidegovernmentglobalismstudydisease xgutspharmacidepoisonationremarque88under-vaccinated

