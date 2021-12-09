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WHAT THE MEDIA WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT AUSTRALIA (mirrored)
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2204 views • December 09, 2021
WHAT THE MEDIA WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT AUSTRALIA (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel reallygraceful at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qhgUWjryXG8/
This video is about Australia, and what US media has purposefully omitted about Australia from 2020-2021.
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel reallygraceful at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qhgUWjryXG8/
This video is about Australia, and what US media has purposefully omitted about Australia from 2020-2021.
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondchannel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
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