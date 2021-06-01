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COVID Vaccine Less than 1% Effective?! -- from theHIghwire.com
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81 views • June 01, 2021
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COVID VACCINE LESS THAN 1% EFFECTIVE?!
When it comes to Covid vaccines, what does “95% effective” really mean? Dr. Jim Meehan breaks down Relative Risk vs. Absolute Risk, and how Big Pharma manipulates the data on the absolute effectiveness of these failed vaccines, which leads the media and public into a false sense of security.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
COVID VACCINE LESS THAN 1% EFFECTIVE?!
When it comes to Covid vaccines, what does “95% effective” really mean? Dr. Jim Meehan breaks down Relative Risk vs. Absolute Risk, and how Big Pharma manipulates the data on the absolute effectiveness of these failed vaccines, which leads the media and public into a false sense of security.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
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