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Impersonator
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The Bible constantly tells us that in these last days we should be on our guard lest we be deceived. What is this deception that we should look out for, where will it come from and who will bring it? In this presentation we reveal where these deceptions come from and who it is that brings them.
There are many unwitting Christian people who believe that God is doing something, when in fact it isn't God at all, and whilst we have become very careless, and while we sleep, the Impersonator is always active and never sleeps!
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There are many unwitting Christian people who believe that God is doing something, when in fact it isn't God at all, and whilst we have become very careless, and while we sleep, the Impersonator is always active and never sleeps!
We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:
http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V
All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:
http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV
Our videos are available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk
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