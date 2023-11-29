Create New Account
Master Deceiver On The Horizon
The Final Witness
Published Yesterday

2 Thessalonians 2: 3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; 4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. 5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?

6 And Now Ye Know What Withholdeth ~

THAT HE MIGHT BE REVEALED IN HIS TIME!!!

Not Before The TIME Like Tim Cohen and Others Try to Do !!!

SPECULATION is NOT REVELATION ~ PERIOD !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

https://rumble.com/c/c

