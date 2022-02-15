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It is Good to Be Prepared
TheFlyLady
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70 views • February 15, 2022
Planning your meals

Free Gift with Purchase of a Feather Duster
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Back to Basics Package
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(BBPACK)

CHAOS to Clean; in 31 Easy BabySteps
https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)

I will be praying with Scott Kesterson every Wednesday at 1:11pm PST https://www.bards.fm/ Our prayers will go up to Heaven together!

I have set up a Patreon Page in order to have a platform that is free of censorship. https://www.patreon.com/theflylady

Out of the Darkness; Coming Through Depression
https://www.amazon.com/OUT-DARKNESS-Coming-Through-Depression/dp/1733381813/

Get Ready to Save Big!

Carpet Sweepa
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Feather Duster
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Body Clutter Tea Reg and Decaf makes a great Gift! https://shop.flylady.net/p/_Wise_Women

Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries

Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools

If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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