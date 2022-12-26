Create New Account
20 MILLION PEOPLE IN CHINA AGED 16 TO 24 OUT OF JOBS, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Published 18 hours ago

The major countries of this world are not doing well and China is no exception in spite of what the CCP would like the world to believe. From low birthrates (do to the CCP’s direct policies), protests in the streets (not seen in decades), to strained companies laying off employees as a direct result of China’s zero 🦠 strategy - no, China isn’t doing well at all. What do you believe will be the most probable outcome to China’s situation? Do you believe it will create a more prosperous future for the Communist regime or do you believe it will create a slow march off a very high cliff?


https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/20-million-people-in-china-aged-16-to-24-out-of-jobs-report-3638660?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/20-MILLION-PEOPLE-IN-CHINA-AGED-16-TO-24-OUT-OF-JOBS--WHAT-DOES-THIS-MEAN-e1so8ua

chinesecommunistparty

