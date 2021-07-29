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Mirror: Experimental Vaccine
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80 views • July 29, 2021
We shouldn't be mandated to have vaccines. 44,000 who have had the vaccine, it revs up their immune system and you start making bad antibodies. A person suffers bad consequences. That's why there is no vaccine for colds. You are more likely to suffer when you get the virus. It needs to be called experimental vaccine. The issue is it's not the vaccine but we don't know until we get the virus after the vaccine. Animals when vaccinated and later get the disease, they ended up dead.
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