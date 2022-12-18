WHAT? Woke US Army Colonel Wear Pup KINK Mask | Chad Prather

WHAT? Woke US Army Colonel Wear Pup KINK Mask | @ChadPrather1Allow me to introduce retired Colonel Brian T. Connelly, a decorated officer who emerged from the rising tide of wokeness that gained momentum when "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" was repealed. If you’re not watching, what you’ll see before you is a military man who’s also wearing, of all things, a mask fashioned to look like the head of a dog. This is because Connelly, and many like him, are into what is known as “puppy play.” I’ll allow a moment of silence for you to gag back your lunches and resettle yourselves if you happen to know what that means. Has the military become too woke?

