Guitar Finger Picking Tutorial by SHaDoWCa7

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on January 18 of 2015.
Below is her original description:
"Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for being so patient with me and waiting so long for this tutorial! ♥ Please forgive all my mistakes throughout the video. I hope you will find my instructions helpful. :) God bless you!
Here are your shortcut buttons with which you can select any part of the tutorial you choose to practice:
1. Key of A: 04:47
2. Key of Am: 07:17
3. Key of C: 10:37
4. Key of D: 13:04
5. Key of Dm: 15:46
6. Key E: 18:18
7. Key of Em: 20:50
8. Key of F: 23:19
9. Key of G: 26:04
10. Finger-Picking Practice Routine: 29:03
11. 'Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty' Play Along: 40:18
12. 'Fiddler on the Green' Introduction: 44:03
13. 'Fiddler on the Green' Play Along: 46:06
Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty Lyrics and Chord Progression
C-------------G----------
Soft kitty, warm kitty,
C-----------------G
Little ball of fur,
C-----------------G------------
Happy kitty, sleepy kitty,
C------G-----C----
Purr, purr, purr!
Fiddler on the Green Lyrics and Chord Progression
Am------------------------
Sad voices are calling,
Am----------------C------------------------Am--
Our precious girl, she can't be gone,
Am--------------------------------------------------------
How bitter this morning, when daddy's darling,
Am-----------------C----------------Am
Went out and started her day.
Am------------------C--------
Wasn't there a dream?
--------G-------------------------------------Am----
Last night, like a spring never ending.
Am-----------------------------------------------------C----
Still the water runs clear through my mind,
-----------G------------------------Am---
On the field I can see a fiddler,
Am------------------------C---------------------G----Am
The fiddler on the green, and the sad boy.
Am------------------C----
I took him too early,
C---------------G-----
Would you mind?
G---------------F-----
Would you mind?
F----------------G-----
Would you mind?
G----------Am
If I take you?"
