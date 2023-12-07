Guitar Finger Picking Tutorial by SHaDoWCa7

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on January 18 of 2015.

Below is her original description:

"Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for being so patient with me and waiting so long for this tutorial! ♥ Please forgive all my mistakes throughout the video. I hope you will find my instructions helpful. :) God bless you!

Here are your shortcut buttons with which you can select any part of the tutorial you choose to practice:

1. Key of A: 04:47

2. Key of Am: 07:17

3. Key of C: 10:37

4. Key of D: 13:04

5. Key of Dm: 15:46

6. Key E: 18:18

7. Key of Em: 20:50

8. Key of F: 23:19

9. Key of G: 26:04

10. Finger-Picking Practice Routine: 29:03

11. 'Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty' Play Along: 40:18

12. 'Fiddler on the Green' Introduction: 44:03

13. 'Fiddler on the Green' Play Along: 46:06





Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty Lyrics and Chord Progression

C-------------G----------

Soft kitty, warm kitty,

C-----------------G

Little ball of fur,

C-----------------G------------

Happy kitty, sleepy kitty,

C------G-----C----

Purr, purr, purr!





Fiddler on the Green Lyrics and Chord Progression

Am------------------------

Sad voices are calling,

Am----------------C------------------------Am--

Our precious girl, she can't be gone,

Am--------------------------------------------------------

How bitter this morning, when daddy's darling,

Am-----------------C----------------Am

Went out and started her day.

Am------------------C--------

Wasn't there a dream?

--------G-------------------------------------Am----

Last night, like a spring never ending.

Am-----------------------------------------------------C----

Still the water runs clear through my mind,

-----------G------------------------Am---

On the field I can see a fiddler,

Am------------------------C---------------------G----Am

The fiddler on the green, and the sad boy.

Am------------------C----

I took him too early,

C---------------G-----

Would you mind?

G---------------F-----

Would you mind?

F----------------G-----

Would you mind?

G----------Am

If I take you?"

