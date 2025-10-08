2yr anniv Oct 7th Israel Gaza War CLIP1 Bodycam Vids With Clouds Are Pre-Recorded & FRAUDS





With the Oct 7th 2yr anniversary today and with the possibility of a wide scale regional war close at hand, it is VERY important that we clearly understand what "truly happened" on Oct 7th 2023.





The uncomfortable FACT & truth is that "The Oct 7th Story" Has enough holes in it to sink the titanic.





Have you figured out all the huge holes yet in "The Oct 7th Story"? Watch this video and see for yourself some of the many HUGE holes in the "The Oct 7th Story"





The first of many important questions to start with are - Was Oct 7th mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds? or a sky with many clouds? Remember only one can be correct.. Either the 7th and most importantly the morning of the 7th was mostly blue skies with hardly any clouds (less than 8%), or was it a sky with many clouds. Both cant be correct at the same time.





The height of the sun above the horizon is the best indicator to determine the time of the footage on each of these bodycam clips. So ALWAYS pay attention to the sun and its location in the sky above the horizon in these clips cause that will tell what time it is. If two different bodycam clips show the sun in approx the same position in the sky and one has blue skies and the other has many clouds then "houston we have a problem", a BIG problem.





The easiest bodycams to prove that they are frauds are the sunrise bodycam clips. Because ALL footage of a sunrise should look nearly identical, because the sunrise occurs in a very short time window. Approx 15 minutes for the sun to rise from below the horizon to level with and start rising above the horizon. Impossible for two photos of a sunrise on the same day and location to look completely different. Impossible!! PERIOD!!





Most of the bodycam footage clips and Nova festival clips that you will see in this vid are between 6:30am to 9:30am, a very short 3 hour window of time. Watching this vid you will see that the bodycam vids with many clouds in the sky are FRAUDS and not filmed on Oct 7th. Which means they are pre-recorded and were probably made by video production crews inside Israeli intelligence groups, because hamas fighters weren't inside israel's borders BEFORE Oct 7th.





"Not As Described" Always remember those 3 words, Oct 7th is "Not As Described". There are enough holes in "The Oct 7th Story" to sink the titanic





