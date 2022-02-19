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EXPOSED--Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration
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255 views • February 19, 2022
Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that now DWARFS any spending by Republicans. $1.2 billion was spent to put Joe Biden in the White House and help Democrats gain control of Congress. But the dark money operatives didn’t stop at securing the election. The funds are behind every major Democrat initiative, from picking Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee to ending the filibuster and changing voting laws. While President Biden bumbles through press conferences and slurps ice cream, untouchable elites hiding behind nonprofits are using their wealth to ensure the progressive destruction of America.>>>soros, democrats, far left, dark money, demand justice, sixteen thirty fund, arabella advisors, hopewell fund, north fund, piedmont rising, new venture fund, center for american progress action fund, Hansjorg Wyss, John Podesta, Frances C. Berger, bill melinda gates, hub project, change now, rosemary enobakhare, maju varghese, janelle jones, marc elias, democracy docket, priorities usa, stacey abrams, voter suppression, acronym, good information, courier, Tara McGowan, news guard, reid hoffman, dan phifer
Keywords
democratspodestasorosstacey abramsgatesdemand justicedark moneypriorities usachange nowacronymcenter for american progresssixteen thirty fundarabella advisorsnorth fundnew venturehansjorg wyssfrances bergerhub projectrosemary enobakharemaju varghesejanelle jonesmarc eliasdemocracy docketcourierhopewell
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