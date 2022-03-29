© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dad Denied Chance to Save Son's Life
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 29, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
Dane Donaldson was the perfect kidney donor for his 8-year-old son Tanner suffering from stage four kidney disease, until the Cleveland Clinic turned him down for this lifesaving procedure due to his vaccination status.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyjcqg-dad-denied-chance-to-save-sons-life.html
Dane Donaldson was the perfect kidney donor for his 8-year-old son Tanner suffering from stage four kidney disease, until the Cleveland Clinic turned him down for this lifesaving procedure due to his vaccination status.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyjcqg-dad-denied-chance-to-save-sons-life.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.