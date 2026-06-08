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The Unconditional, Everlasting Covenant With Abraham Vs. The Conditional, National Covenant With Moses—Part Two—Abraham's Everlasting Covenant (Supplemental Prophecy Message Number Fourteen)
This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, June 7, 2026, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.
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