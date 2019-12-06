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Gillette: The Worst An Ad Can Get | Redonkulas.com
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32 views • December 06, 2019
What would happen if other companies advertised to women the same way Gillette just "advertised" to men? Would social justice warriors be so quick to defend it?
Brought to you by "The Second to Worst Last Day of My Life"
https://www.amazon.com/Second-Last-Worst-Day-Life/dp/B079Y8FQ4W/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1543172726&sr=8-2&keywords=second+to+last+worst+day+of+my+life
"The Bro Next Door" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
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The Gillette Commercial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koPmuEyP3a0
All the Piss and Garbage Brands:
https://us.pg.com/brands/
Sources
http://americanhistory.si.edu/collections/search/object/nmah_1153449
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_G4ZY66BG38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Y_wsPcFb4A
https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/cb/cm2012.pdf#page=76
https://www.mensrightshalifax.com/international/safer-with-their-fathers-children-2-4x-more-likely-to-be-killed-by-their-mothers-boys-murdered-more-often/
https://www.fathermag.com/news/2778-stats.shtml
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHtLNWkPsZ0
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsIfi80RyTU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_A6Xf0DJDo
https://www.dailywire.com/news/36917/five-teenage-mean-girls-falsely-accused-boy-sexual-ashe-schow
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/10/15/florida-bullying-arrest-lakeland-suicide/2986079/
https://www.thelily.com/harvey-weinstein-tried-to-buy-feminist-credibility-real-feminists-dont-get-any-credit/
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2017/12/22/cenk-uygurs-history-misogyny-women-genetically-inferior-t..
Brought to you by "The Second to Worst Last Day of My Life"
https://www.amazon.com/Second-Last-Worst-Day-Life/dp/B079Y8FQ4W/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1543172726&sr=8-2&keywords=second+to+last+worst+day+of+my+life
"The Bro Next Door" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
The Gillette Commercial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koPmuEyP3a0
All the Piss and Garbage Brands:
https://us.pg.com/brands/
Sources
http://americanhistory.si.edu/collections/search/object/nmah_1153449
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_G4ZY66BG38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Y_wsPcFb4A
https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/cb/cm2012.pdf#page=76
https://www.mensrightshalifax.com/international/safer-with-their-fathers-children-2-4x-more-likely-to-be-killed-by-their-mothers-boys-murdered-more-often/
https://www.fathermag.com/news/2778-stats.shtml
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHtLNWkPsZ0
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsIfi80RyTU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_A6Xf0DJDo
https://www.dailywire.com/news/36917/five-teenage-mean-girls-falsely-accused-boy-sexual-ashe-schow
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/10/15/florida-bullying-arrest-lakeland-suicide/2986079/
https://www.thelily.com/harvey-weinstein-tried-to-buy-feminist-credibility-real-feminists-dont-get-any-credit/
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2017/12/22/cenk-uygurs-history-misogyny-women-genetically-inferior-t..
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