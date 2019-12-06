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Gillette: The Worst An Ad Can Get | Redonkulas.com
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32 views • December 06, 2019
What would happen if other companies advertised to women the same way Gillette just "advertised" to men? Would social justice warriors be so quick to defend it?

Brought to you by "The Second to Worst Last Day of My Life"
https://www.amazon.com/Second-Last-Worst-Day-Life/dp/B079Y8FQ4W/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1543172726&sr=8-2&keywords=second+to+last+worst+day+of+my+life

"The Bro Next Door" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190

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The Gillette Commercial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koPmuEyP3a0

All the Piss and Garbage Brands:
https://us.pg.com/brands/

Sources
http://americanhistory.si.edu/collections/search/object/nmah_1153449
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_G4ZY66BG38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Y_wsPcFb4A
https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/cb/cm2012.pdf#page=76
https://www.mensrightshalifax.com/international/safer-with-their-fathers-children-2-4x-more-likely-to-be-killed-by-their-mothers-boys-murdered-more-often/
https://www.fathermag.com/news/2778-stats.shtml
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHtLNWkPsZ0
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsIfi80RyTU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_A6Xf0DJDo
https://www.dailywire.com/news/36917/five-teenage-mean-girls-falsely-accused-boy-sexual-ashe-schow
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/10/15/florida-bullying-arrest-lakeland-suicide/2986079/
https://www.thelily.com/harvey-weinstein-tried-to-buy-feminist-credibility-real-feminists-dont-get-any-credit/
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2017/12/22/cenk-uygurs-history-misogyny-women-genetically-inferior-t..
Keywords
feminismfunnygillettego woke go broke
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