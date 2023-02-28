Damian witnessed an omen

I decide to pop into St Aidans Church Bamburgh, Northumberland



I was intent to pulling the vicar about the flag on top of Church wanted to tell him to get it off at once. Was lovely, quite and warm inside the cathod ray tube.

I could not find a Vicar! I did see books for sale one caught my attention Napoleons Men, The soldiers of the revolution and empire. I left 50p what was asked for the price in the hounesty coin box for the book what a bargain.



I then write a comment in the visitors book, about my chagrin about seeing the flag on top of the church tower. Lucy Darlington was also there in the book. Thought that's a nice name.

When I pop outside heard and almighty squawking. Look up can see 5 Ravens all upset about the flag too.



Was giggling to myself the Ravens were trying in vain to peck free the flag from the flag post by striking at the rope attached to the flag, when this action failed the ravens started to tear little pieces from the flag could see blue and yellow fragments blowing away westward in the strong wind. It was wanton vandalism and hilarious to see

It was a frenzied attack on the flag the Ravens were not using the flags material for nesting otherwise they would have captured the fragments they had pecked, torn off.



The Raven in image tried to land on the Finial 6 times (A decorative top for a flagpole, often an eagle, spear or ball.) I assumed it was to get a better position to peck at the rope to break the flag free. The Raven could not land its claws slipped off in the strong winds. The Raven even tried to pull out the wooden dowel from between the rope while in flight against a strong wind ! If the Ravens had succeeded the whole flag would have blown far away.

They really got stuck into the flag and damaged it as you can see.

What a great thing to witness perhaps it was a miracle





































