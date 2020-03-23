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The Fall of the Cabal - Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION
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179 views • March 23, 2020
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal
The Fall of the Cabal - Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION
About the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the Illusion of Choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition…
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard.
The Fall of the Cabal - Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION
About the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the Illusion of Choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition…
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard.
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