Endocrine Crossroads: Diabetes and Cancer's Shared Pathways
15 views • 2 days ago

You may want to sit down for this!



What you’re about to read could change the way YOU think about your food.Cancer: https://cancerdecodedseries.com/deadly-cs/?uid=335&oid=23&affid=19



Today, if you’ve consumed any processed foods…



You’ve likely ingested glyphosate…a chemical herbicide and insecticide prevalent in non-organic farming worldwide.



This isn't just a minor issue! Glyphosate has alarming effects on YOUR health.



Why is glyphosate a MAJOR concern?



Because it is designed to KILL pests…BUT its impact on humans is far more insidious.



This chemical doesn’t just stay in your food…



It enters your body and disrupts DELICATE biological processes.



IT binds to essential minerals like copper and zinc AND depletes them from your cells.

healingdetoxmedicinesupplementspuritykindnessnatural therapylife-changingnew hopered light therapy cancer decodedcancer discoveries
