PROPHETIC SONG FROM 1969 BAD MOON RISING-CCR

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I Orginally Posted This Video On My Now Defuncted Youtube Channel.
On 1/23/2019, But Youtube Refused To Put It Up.
It Was After The 2nd Blood Moon Crossed Over America.
ALSO YOUTUBE SAID IT WAS BANNED WORLDWIDE…This Was Before The NWO Launched Covid19 And The Deadly (So Called) Vaccines That Followed.