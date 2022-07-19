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They Need You Scared
* Their climate alarmism isn’t working.
* Lurch: we need to ‘accelerate the transition’.
* White House: this is about future liberal world order.
* They used COVID as pretext for control.
* The ‘new normal’ was devastating to most.
* This is all by design.
* Uber wealthy are main drivers of climate fanaticism.
* [Bidan]: your suffering will be open-ended.
* Most aren’t on board with left’s climate plans.
* Academic left’s new line: stop obsessing about growth.
* Americans will never settle for less.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 18 July 2022