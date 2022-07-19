They Need You Scared

* Their climate alarmism isn’t working.

* Lurch: we need to ‘accelerate the transition’.

* White House: this is about future liberal world order.

* They used COVID as pretext for control.

* The ‘new normal’ was devastating to most.

* This is all by design.

* Uber wealthy are main drivers of climate fanaticism.

* [Bidan]: your suffering will be open-ended.

* Most aren’t on board with left’s climate plans.

* Academic left’s new line: stop obsessing about growth.

* Americans will never settle for less.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 18 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309701704112

