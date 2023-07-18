The Fight Is On! - EUROPEAN CITIZENS' INITIATIVE against WHO Power Grab Christine Anderson, MdEP

July 12, 2023 BRÜSSEL🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺
Dear fellow citizens,
There is wonderful news from our fight against the planned WHO treaties!
A few days ago, 7 brave citizens from 7 countries, with the support of 5 MEPs, launched a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) called "Trust & Freedom".
Thereby, EU citizens can force the European Commission to deal with a specific issue. The Commission must also make a public statement on how to proceed with the demands of the citizens' initiative.
In addition, a hearing will be held in the EU Parliament, in which the Commission must also participate. At the end of the process, the Commission will prepare a legal opinion and a political opinion within three months and will decide whether a new legislative proposal can be made and publicly justify its decision.
🎬🎧 Watch here in the video my opening speech to the press conference in the EU Parliament and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" yourself.
Kind regards,
Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP
=== More info ===
Fight the globalitarian, false elites and the WHO power grab and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" now!
🌎📲👉 Homepage: http://www.euci.info
Press release: www.euci.info/press-release
=== The people behind "Trust & Freedom" ===
European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) "Trust & Freedom" against the WHO Treaty and the transfer of governmental powers to non-elected, non-governmental and non-transparent organisations.
Founding members
Justyna Walker (Poland)
Mattias Desmet (Belgium)
Maria Hubmer-Mogg (Austria)
Alexander Christ (Germany)
Ladislav Vrabel (Czech Republic)
Isabel Eliseu Arroseiro de Mesquita (Portugal)
Georgi Todorov (Bulgaria)
Supporting Members of EU-Parliament
Christine Anderson, MEP (Germany)
Cristian Terheș, MEP (Romania)
Ivan Vilibor Sinčić, MEP (Croatia)
Mislav Kolakušić, MEP (Croatia)
Virginie Joron, MEP (France)
Supporting speakers @ press conference
Philipp Kruse
Dr. Peter McCullough
MP Andrew Bridgen
Fiona Hine
Dr. David E. Martin
Gerald Hauser
Nataniel Pawlowski
Pastor Artur Pawlowski
Nick Hudson
Fight the globalitarian, false elites and the WHO power grab and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" now!
CONTACT: www.euci.info
