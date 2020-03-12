© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IPCC pressure tactics exposed A Climategate Backgrounder (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • March 12, 2020
IPCC pressure tactics exposed A Climategate Backgrounder (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/K_8xd0LCeRQ
John Robson looks back on the 10th anniversary of the exposure of the scandalous "Climategate" decision to delete awkward data that contradicted the idea that settled science said we face a man-made global warming crisis.
For a transcript of this video including links to some of the sources, please visit https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/climategate-hide-the-decline-backgrounder/
To support the Climate Discussion Nexus, subscribe to our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_egdS4871949youPFyvW_A) and our newsletter (at http://www.climatediscussionnexus.com/), like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ClimateDN/), follow us on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/ClimateDN), and make a monthly or one-time pledge at https://climatediscussionnexus.com/donate/
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/K_8xd0LCeRQ
John Robson looks back on the 10th anniversary of the exposure of the scandalous "Climategate" decision to delete awkward data that contradicted the idea that settled science said we face a man-made global warming crisis.
For a transcript of this video including links to some of the sources, please visit https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/climategate-hide-the-decline-backgrounder/
To support the Climate Discussion Nexus, subscribe to our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_egdS4871949youPFyvW_A) and our newsletter (at http://www.climatediscussionnexus.com/), like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ClimateDN/), follow us on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/ClimateDN), and make a monthly or one-time pledge at https://climatediscussionnexus.com/donate/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.