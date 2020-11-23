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Parler Bans Trad News Links, Bans H News Wire From Their Site
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298 views • November 23, 2020
Apologist Justin Derby responds to those shilling for and promoting Parler as a free speech alternative to Twitter by showing them that Parler censors people who are conservative, pro-Trump, and Christian. In particular, we see that Parler bans Trad News links from being shared, and they banned H News Wire completely from their site.

PARLER IS CUTTING ITS OWN STUPID THROAT:
https://trad-news.blogspot.com/2020/11/parler-is-cutting-its-stupid-throat.html

Social Media Website Parler Claims to Be a Beacon for Free Speech:
https://hnewswire.com/social-media-website-parler-claims-to-be-a-beacon-for-free-speech/

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