Living through Baffling Situations - The Mystery Box 3.16.23

There are many mysteries in life and in scripture. How do we handle the mysteries?

We are living through times like never before, we are going to need every tool available to us. Sometimes there may be people who are not willing to go to this higher level of honoring Yah, that is their choice. We have to be willing to let people make and be responsible for their own decisions. Personally I choose not to be chained to the bad decisions of others.

After the broadcast my friend Lisa sent me the following link to this wonderful song.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6K36BVdvMYk





HEART OF THE TRIBES HEART OF THE TRIBE Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Robert: [email protected] To reach Chelle: [email protected] Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/heartofthetribe - this group is just informational in nature to keep up with Heart of the Tribes as a whole. #torah #commandments #yah #yahuah #yahusha #messiah #narrowpath #peculiar #heaven #sabbath #gospel #faith #yhvh #wisdom #prayer #scripture #encouragement #hope #truth #peace #youtube #youtuber #new #subscribe #live #livestream #like #motivation #video #viral #bible #setapart #mercy #kindness #love #hebrew #forgiveness #salvation #believe #trust #worship #obedience #bornagain #righteousness #sacrifice #passover #pesach #feastsofthelord #moedim #blood #bloodofjesus #bloodofmessiah #atonement #amos #judgement #fallofamerica #greed #justice

