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Knowing Ending - WHO ARE THE REDEEMED 144,000?
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241 views • April 17, 2021
Matthew 18:3 Then he said, "I tell you the truth, unless you turn from your sins and become like little children, you will never get into the Kingdom of Heaven.
When one is loving, friendly, obedient, honest, inquisitive, joyful, open-minded and unburdened, one becomes like an innocent child.
And as we've been saying, Hollywood has given you glimpses of what is to come... This time, it was in the 2009 movie "Knowing", where the Earth faced the "final chastisement", as Angels rescued the chosen children, and delivered them to the fields of Elysium, and the "Tree of Life". https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/who-redeemed-144000-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/
When one is loving, friendly, obedient, honest, inquisitive, joyful, open-minded and unburdened, one becomes like an innocent child.
And as we've been saying, Hollywood has given you glimpses of what is to come... This time, it was in the 2009 movie "Knowing", where the Earth faced the "final chastisement", as Angels rescued the chosen children, and delivered them to the fields of Elysium, and the "Tree of Life". https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/who-redeemed-144000-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/
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