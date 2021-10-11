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COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines: The Severity of the Times
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254 views • October 11, 2021
This message is a follow up to my previous video warning (20 Sep 2021) to the UK church on experimental COVID-19 genetic vaccines, as the government continues to encourage children aged 12-15 to enrol in the genetic experiment.
I host my fully independent biosecurity risk assessment documenting #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology at alltherisks.com.
I host my fully independent biosecurity risk assessment documenting #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology at alltherisks.com.
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