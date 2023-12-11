JD Farag: Prophecy Uupdate 20231210 - Expect the Unexpected Part 2

JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-12-10
Expect the Unexpected, Part 2
Pastor JD explains in “part-2”, why we should expect the unexpected concerning a prophetic event that started on Thursday, November 30th, and ends on Tuesday, December 12th that nobody seems to be paying attention to.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytxa3J2aHluP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.