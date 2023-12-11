Create New Account
JD Farag: Prophecy Uupdate 20231210 - Expect the Unexpected Part 2
Published Yesterday

JD Farag


Prophecy Update 2023-12-10

Expect the Unexpected, Part 2


Pastor JD explains in “part-2”, why we should expect the unexpected concerning a prophetic event that started on Thursday, November 30th, and ends on Tuesday, December 12th that nobody seems to be paying attention to.


Transcript and Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytxa3J2aHluP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=

Keywords
christianprophecyisraeluknew zealandunited nationsgazaprophecy updatejd faragpeace and securityexcess deathsking charlescease firecop28mother of all revelationsprophetic eventcraig bonginternational day of neutralityfocus 2030financial reformsseven year global climate dealparis agreements7 year agreementunlearn the lies of men40 weeks everything changes

