Gerald Celente: markets about to implode, crime rate to spike

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The stock market does not reflect the economic reality, and this overdue correction can be expected as soon as this fall, said Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal.
“I believe, September or October, we’re going to see the markets unravelling the way they should. There’s actually no reason for them to be going up, only a few stocks should be going up and the whole thing should be breaking apart,” Celente told Kitco News. “When the winter starts coming back in, people start getting real again.”
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