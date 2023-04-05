Russian tanks play a pivotal role in the army's advance in Lugansk

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RT
Apr 5, 2023
Russian troops are on the offensive in the Lugansk Republic targeting the Ukrainian military with high-precision artillery and heavy rocket launchers
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