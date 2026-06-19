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How To Buy Cryptocurrency (in 2 minutes) 2021 Guide
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In this video, I walk you through how to buy bitcoin. It's a step-by-step tutorial for beginners.

I'm showing you how to do it through Coinbase, but there are many different ways to get it. Please do your research independently before deciding to invest in bitcoin.

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Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. Although I am a lawyer by profession, I am not your lawyer and no attorney-client relationship is established with you in any way. This video, and the ideas presented in it, are for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy