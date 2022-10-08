Doom & Boom

Where’s The Diplomacy?

* The importance of history: if you don’t learn from it, you’re doomed to repeat it.

* History is full of great leaders.

* [Bidan] needs a history lesson.

* Thanks Joe — we’re back in the cold war.

* 1960s were gripped by fear of nuclear war.

* We’re facing nuclear armageddon?

* White House walks it back...again.

* Joe runs away from questions; scares donors into supporting him.

* His long list of foreign policy failures (i.e. malevolent successes).

* Biden family has been involved in Ukraine for years.

* Ukraine is a lithium treasure trove.





Editor’s Note:

* We don’t need to be too concerned about nuclear armageddon.

* Why? Because [Bidan] is telling us we should be concerned about it.

* He lies about everything — and telegraphs his [handlers’] intentions.

* Libs will sure as hell throw a false flag/staged attack at us if they can pull it off, but I’m going with the theory that Earth no longer has any nukes.

* Now let’s end this movie and begin the sequel.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313447569112

