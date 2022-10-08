Doom & Boom

Where’s The Diplomacy?
* The importance of history: if you don’t learn from it, you’re doomed to repeat it.
* History is full of great leaders.
* [Bidan] needs a history lesson.
* Thanks Joe — we’re back in the cold war.
* 1960s were gripped by fear of nuclear war.
* We’re facing nuclear armageddon?
* White House walks it back...again.
* Joe runs away from questions; scares donors into supporting him.
* His long list of foreign policy failures (i.e. malevolent successes).
* Biden family has been involved in Ukraine for years.
* Ukraine is a lithium treasure trove.
Editor’s Note:
* We don’t need to be too concerned about nuclear armageddon.
* Why? Because [Bidan] is telling us we should be concerned about it.
* He lies about everything — and telegraphs his [handlers’] intentions.
* Libs will sure as hell throw a false flag/staged attack at us if they can pull it off, but I’m going with the theory that Earth no longer has any nukes.
* Now let’s end this movie and begin the sequel.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 October 2022
