November 8, 2025

A former British solider is arrested - thirteen years after the murder of a young woman in Kenya. Lawyers are seeking his extradition, as the family demands justice be delivered. In the Ukraine conflict, Russian forces complete the liberation of the Volchye settlement in the Dnepro-petrovsk region

and continue to clear Kupyansk. The Bulgarian Parliament decides to put local assets of Russian energy giant Lukoil under outside management, while opposition parties slam the move for being illegal and unconstitutional.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.

This video was made with linuxmint.





