Dr. Rashid Buttar | Monkeypox 101 | 7 URGENT Updates About Monkeypox

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Learn More Today At:
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Download Kary Mullis Video Clip
See the COVID-19 / Great Reset Timeline Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Why Did the Inventor of the Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests Die Before the Use of His Invention Was Used at Scale? - Kary Mullis - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
Why Did the World’s Leading Authority on Monkeypox Die Before the Monkeypox Outbreak? R Mark Buller - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
“Human vaccination is becoming a less viable option to control poxvirus infections in today's increasingly immunocompromised population.” - Human monkeypox: an emerging zoonotic disease - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673/
Read the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s Monkeypox Paper: https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
The World Health Organization Is Now Tying In Climate Change Into the Monkeypox Outbreak - https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/06/23/science/climate-change-is-increasing-spread-illnesses-like-monkeypox/
Ring Vaccination Might Help Curtail Monkeypox Uutbreaks - https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/ring-vaccination-might-help-curtail-monkeypox-202206062757
Learn More About Kim Clement's Ministry and Prophecies Today At:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphetKimClement/videos
https://www.houseofdestiny.org/