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CENSORED: COVID VACCINE INJURED WHO REGRET THEIR DECISIONS TO GET THE SHOT AND THEIR MESSAGE TO YOU
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92 views • August 19, 2021
There are untold numbers of people who have received one of the COVID shots and are now disabled or severely injured, and they regret their decision. Not only do they regret their decision, they want you to know what the true risks are, and warn you.
These people are being CENSORED in the corporate media, and Big Tech social media sites. They don't want you to hear the "other side," because it does not fit their narrative, and to question their authority is now to be considered a potential "domestic terrorist."
Some of these people who are now injured after taking a COVID shot used to attack and criticize those who don't trust the shots, and when encountering information that goes against the corporate media narrative, they used to believe these were all "conspiracy theories."
But they don't believe that anymore, now that their lives are ruined.
These are the voices of those who regret their decisions, and their voices are being heavily censored. The "health authorities" don't want you to listen to them. So ask yourself, if these shots are so beneficial, why do they need to attack and censor dissenting opinions?
When they claim that all these people who regret taking the shots and are now warning you about them, are "actors" who are lying, what benefit would they receive for faking their injuries? Who would pay them to say these things??
Listen to them for yourselves.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-covid-vaccine-injured-who-regret-their-decisions-to-get-the-shot-and-their-message-to-you/
These people are being CENSORED in the corporate media, and Big Tech social media sites. They don't want you to hear the "other side," because it does not fit their narrative, and to question their authority is now to be considered a potential "domestic terrorist."
Some of these people who are now injured after taking a COVID shot used to attack and criticize those who don't trust the shots, and when encountering information that goes against the corporate media narrative, they used to believe these were all "conspiracy theories."
But they don't believe that anymore, now that their lives are ruined.
These are the voices of those who regret their decisions, and their voices are being heavily censored. The "health authorities" don't want you to listen to them. So ask yourself, if these shots are so beneficial, why do they need to attack and censor dissenting opinions?
When they claim that all these people who regret taking the shots and are now warning you about them, are "actors" who are lying, what benefit would they receive for faking their injuries? Who would pay them to say these things??
Listen to them for yourselves.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-covid-vaccine-injured-who-regret-their-decisions-to-get-the-shot-and-their-message-to-you/
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