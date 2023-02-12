Removing a Spirit of Self-Hatred

Hello friends and praying citizens! This is part 6 of Getting to the Root of it where we go through the seven strongholds of Satan that plague our lives. We’re removing the dead works piece by piece so that God’s love can be perfected in us. In this video, we’re looking at self-hatred.

Is it proper to hate yourself? Is it a godly thing to do? Some pastors say yes! But what does the Scripture say? We’ll look at removing self-hatred so that we can love others as we love ourselves.

“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?

https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7

Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers

https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49





Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness

https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972





Part 4 - Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection

https://www.brighteon.com/d938c8ce-f82e-4187-8def-05071eef0326

Part 5 - How to Quit Complaining and Be Content!

https://www.brighteon.com/0e3d822f-336a-4f65-9b02-bc6559bd94d4

Interview with Mary Pat Joneshttps://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9



















“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?

https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7

Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers

https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49

Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness

https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972

Part 4 - Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection

https://www.brighteon.com/d938c8ce-f82e-4187-8def-05071eef0326

Part 5 - How to Quit Complaining and Be Content!

https://www.brighteon.com/0e3d822f-336a-4f65-9b02-bc6559bd94d4

Interview with Mary Pat Jones

https://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9



















