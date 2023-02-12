Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Removing a Spirit of Self-Hatred
30 views
channel image
Lori Colley
Published 15 hours ago |

Hello friends and praying citizens! This is part 6 of Getting to the Root of it where we go through the seven strongholds of Satan that plague our lives. We’re removing the dead works piece by piece so that God’s love can be perfected in us. In this video, we’re looking at self-hatred.

Is it proper to hate yourself? Is it a godly thing to do? Some pastors say yes! But what does the Scripture say? We’ll look at removing self-hatred so that we can love others as we love ourselves.

“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?

https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7

Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers

https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49


Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness

https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972


Part 4 - Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection

https://www.brighteon.com/d938c8ce-f82e-4187-8def-05071eef0326

Part 5 - How to Quit Complaining and Be Content!

https://www.brighteon.com/0e3d822f-336a-4f65-9b02-bc6559bd94d4

Interview with Mary Pat Joneshttps://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9





“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?

https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7

Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers

https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49

Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness

https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972

Part 4 - Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection

https://www.brighteon.com/d938c8ce-f82e-4187-8def-05071eef0326

Part 5 - How to Quit Complaining and Be Content!

https://www.brighteon.com/0e3d822f-336a-4f65-9b02-bc6559bd94d4

Interview with Mary Pat Jones

https://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9






Keywords
demonsloving yourselfself hatred

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket